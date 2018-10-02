Former teacher pleads guilty to sex abuse at Bristow day care

Taylor Boykin “admitted to pulling down [a victim’s] pants and underwear,” and touching her inappropriately, “on multiple occasions,” according to charging documents.

WASHINGTON — A former employee of a Prince William County, Virginia, day care has pleaded guilty to 14 charges of sexually abusing preschoolers and taking inappropriate photos of them.

Police arrested Taylor Keith Boykin, 27, in late April. A victim told her mother she was touched inappropriately by an assistant teacher at Minnieland Academy in Bristow in March.

An investigation uncovered the same kind of abuse going back at least a year, NBC4 reports.

Boykin was an assistant teacher at Minnieland Academy.

In April, Boykin “admitted to pulling down [a victim’s] pants and underwear,” and touching her inappropriately, “on multiple occasions,” according to charging documents.

NBC4 reports Boykin would reach into the tube of a Minnieland slide and sexually assault children in his care, telling them he was tickling them, according to the prosecution in the case.

The prosecution said it identified at least five victims.

Prosecutors said Boykin often pulled down their pants and underwear and took photos with his smart watch. Investigators found 120 images.

Boykin faces the possibility of life in prison when he is sentenced in March.

WTOP’s Anna Isaacs contributed to this report.

