202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » 1 seriously wounded in…

1 seriously wounded in Va. shooting

By Jack Pointer October 2, 2018 3:52 pm 10/02/2018 03:52pm
Share

WASHINGTON — One person was flown to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being seriously wounded in a Dumfries, Virginia, shooting.

It occurred around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Old Triangle Road and Williamstown Drive, according to a tweet from Prince William County police. Schools were notified as a precaution.

Below is a map of the shooting location.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime jack pointer Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500