1 seriously wounded in Va. shooting

WASHINGTON — One person was flown to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being seriously wounded in a Dumfries, Virginia, shooting.

It occurred around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Old Triangle Road and Williamstown Drive, according to a tweet from Prince William County police. Schools were notified as a precaution.

Below is a map of the shooting location.

