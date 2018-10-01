1 killed in motorcycle crash in Woodbridge

A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash in Prince William County that happened Friday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash in Prince William County on Friday afternoon.

According to Prince William County police, an initial investigation showed that a driver of a 2018 Lexus RX400 tried to make a left hand turn from a northbound lane on the 14200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, across heavy, stopped southbound traffic.

A man riding a 2002 Kawasaki ZX600J in the southbound shoulder of the highway struck the Lexus while it was making the turn.

The operator of the motorcycle Musa Seisay, 29, of Woodbridge, died on the scene from his injuries. The driver of the car, a 44-year-old woman from Lorton, remained on the scene.

Police say that alcohol and drug use were not factors in the crash, and there are no pending charges against the driver of the Lexus at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Below is the area where the crash happened.

