Suspects sought in string of Woodbridge area store robberies

Surveillance footage from Woodbridge area Cricket Wireless stores appeared to show the two men forcing employees from the showroom and removing money from registers.

WASHINGTON — Two men are wanted by Virginia police in connection with three separate robberies at Cricket Wireless stores in the Woodbridge, Virginia area between May and June 2018.

Prince William County police are appealing to the public for help in identifying two suspects seen in surveillance footage removing phones and money from two Cricket Wireless stores.

The same two men are believed to be responsible for all three robberies at the service provider’s authorized retailers on the Jefferson David Highway and Dale Boulevard.

In all three cases, the robberies occurred during the stores’ regular business hours. Police said the suspects forced the stores’ employees to the rear of the building before removing money from the register.

A series of surveillance videos released by police appeared to show the two men working in tandem. The men attempted to conceal their identities by wearing hats, hoods, and covering their face.

There were no injuries in any of the robberies.

Members of the public with information on the suspects are asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

