Police release sketch of suspect in Manassas City assault

By Jack Pointer August 22, 2018 7:42 pm 08/22/2018 07:42pm
Police released a sketch Wednesday of the suspect in last weekend's attempted abduction. (Courtesy Manassas City Police Department)

WASHINGTON — Police in Manassas City, Virginia, have released a sketch of the suspect wanted in an attempted abduction last weekend.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s. Police say he attacked a woman who had been running in Stonewall Park Saturday morning.

The victim told police that the attacker grabbed and assaulted her when she encountered him on a trail. The victim was able to escape and suffered minor injuries. The attacker fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Manassas City police at 703-257-8000 or Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

