Police release sketch of suspect in Manassas City assault

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s. Police say he attacked a woman who had been running in Stonewall Park Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON — Police in Manassas City, Virginia, have released a sketch of the suspect wanted in an attempted abduction last weekend.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s. Police say he attacked a woman who had been running in Stonewall Park Saturday morning.

The victim told police that the attacker grabbed and assaulted her when she encountered him on a trail. The victim was able to escape and suffered minor injuries. The attacker fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Manassas City police at 703-257-8000 or Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.