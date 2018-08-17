Police release image of Woodbridge sexual assault suspect

Police in Prince William County have released surveillance video footage and an electronic composite image of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Woodbridge.

WASHINGTON — Police in Prince William County have released surveillance video footage and an electronic composite image of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Woodbridge.

The 33-year-old woman told police she was walking through a wooded area in Dale City late Monday night on her way home when she noticed she was being followed by an unknown man, who confronted her and pulled out a knife. The man forced the woman to touch him inappropriately, the woman told police.

The assault happened in the woods between the area Bowes Lanes and where Aurora Drive dead ends, police said.

Below is a map of where the reported assault happened.

The woman worked with detectives and crime scene analysts to come up with an electronic composite image of the suspect. The suspect is described as 19 or 20 years old; between 5 foot 5 inches or 5 foot 7 inches tall; and between 130 and 140 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and brown or tan cargo shorts.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

