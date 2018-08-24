Manassas man sentenced to 20 years in webcam child sex abuse case

A Manassas, Virginia, man who pleaded guilty to paying women in the Philippines to sexually abuse children during live online video sessions has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Dwayne Stinson, 53, pleaded guilty in April to producing child pornography. In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, Stinson was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said Stinson directed women in the Philippines to sexually abuse the children — some as young as 6 or 7 years old — while he watched. Authorities said he made screenshot images of the abuse and stored them on his computer.

Prosecutors presented graphic evidence in court documents of Stinson’s involvement in directing the abuse. During one 2011 chat with a woman he believed to be the mother of a 6-year-old boy, Stinson instructed the woman to engage in sexual acts with the boy. “Good show … look at the bright side … about 5 more years before you have to worry about getting pregnant, lol” Stinson messaged the woman, according to court documents.

Stinson’s arrest came after a 2010 sting by the Department of Homeland Security investigating suspects in the Dallas region accused of sending payments overseas for the online sexual abuse of children. Investigators uncovered information about Stinson and turned it over to Prince William County police, who first searched his home in 2012.

Stinson was arrested in July 2017.

