DC man charged with animal cruelty after neglected, dead cats found in his house

The man faces 16 counts of animal cruelty after officers found 10 neglected cats and 11 dead ones in his residence.

WASHINGTON — A Southwest D.C. man faces four counts of animal cruelty after officers found 10 neglected cats and 11 dead ones in his residence.

D.C. police arrested Louis Kirksey Jr. Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Humane Rescue Alliance. Its Humane Law Enforcement Department had received a tip April 17 about a large number of cats living in a home, officials said.

Investigators found “numerous cats living in the residence” on Darrington Street. In subsequent visits over the next two weeks, they found no change to the conditions.

On May 8, humane law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and found 10 cats, most with medical issues, alliance officials said. The officers also found 11 dead kittens in various stages 155of decomposition as well as extensive animal waste.

The living cats were rescued and transferred to the care of the alliance. A few have been adopted. Others are working now as part of the alliance’s Blue Collar Cats program. And one is currently up for adoption.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.