Va. police seek help ID’ing rape suspect with angel-wings tattoo

By Jack Moore July 26, 2018 4:29 pm 07/26/2018 04:29pm
WASHINGTON — Police in Prince William County say a man with an angel-wings tattoo on his arm raped a woman in Woodbridge and they need the public’s help to identify him.

The woman told police she was returning to her apartment in the 12200 block of Stevenson Court near Lake Ridge Park shortly after 6 a.m. July 25, when an unknown man confronted her in an enclosed stairwell.

The man pulled out a gun and forced her to the rear of the apartment building where he raped her, police said. He took the woman’s gray windbreaker jacket and then ordered her to walk into a nearby woods as he fled on foot, the woman told police.

Police said the woman described her attacker as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a heavy build and a “beer belly.” He had a short black Afro hairstyle with a half-sleeve tattoo on his right arm containing writing and angel wings, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white-and-black “Jordan” tennis shoes.

Police canine units searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect, police said. Authorities said residents should expect an increased police presence in the area during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

