Prince William Co. to adopt treatment courts for veterans

WASHINGTON — The Veterans Treatment Court, a drug and mental health court that helps veterans stay out of jail, will expand to Prince William County, Virginia, next month.

The veterans courts will start on Nov. 1, according to Virginia Del. Rich Anderson, who is from Prince William County.

The specialized courts aim to keep veterans who are suffering from mental health issues and addiction out of the justice system.

The main goal is to connect veterans with treatment as soon as possible and “hopefully help that person be rehabilitated,” said Brad Marshall, the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County.

The Veterans Treatment Court pairs up veterans with a mentor, who also is a veteran, to provide support.

“When people come out of those conditions, they’re carrying a lot of baggage,” said Virginia Del. Scott Lingamfelter, who served in the Army and saw combat.

Lingamfelter said the Veterans Treatment Courts are designed to help veterans avoid jail time and added that these men and women may have never had those traumatic situations and be in need of treatment for mental health issues or substance abuse issues had they not served in combat.

Anderson said Prince William County is home to nearly 55,000 vets and there are more than 800,000 veterans who live in Virginia.

The Veterans Treatment Court was first established in 2008 in Buffalo, New York. Today there are more than 200 such courts nationwide, including in Fairfax County.

