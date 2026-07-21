Bowie State MARC Station set for major transit-oriented overhaul

The nearly 100-acre site alone could support more than 400 new housing units, officials said, and will include space for businesses, generating an estimated $108 million in state and local tax revenue.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. 100 acres near Bowie State MARC station are getting a makeover

Nearly 100 acres of woods and parking lots near the Bowie State MARC station are about to get a dramatic makeover aimed at reshaping Maryland’s oldest historically Black university and the surrounding community.

Area leaders gathered at the train station Tuesday to announce the developers selected to remake the county- and state-owned land next door.

“New housing, retail and future commercial development adjacent to the Bowie State MARC station means more affordable places for Marylanders to live and work and more ways to grow the state’s economy,” Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said.

“But the greatest impact won’t be measured in dollars alone,” Miller said. “It’ll be measured by what becomes possible. Local economies will grow, communities become more connected, emissions decline, less time is spent stuck in traffic. So that means Marylanders will have more time for family, more time for life.”

The project is split between two parcels. Mosaic Development Partners will lead the redevelopment of nearly five acres of state-owned land west of the MARC station.

That site alone could support more than 400 new housing units, officials said, and will include space for businesses, generating an estimated $108 million in state and local tax revenue.

D.C.-based developer Gragg Cardona Souadi is leading the build-out of the other parcel, a 93-acre “campus village” between the railroad tracks and Laurel-Bowie Road.

Renderings released by the state show new buildings on the Bowie State campus and significant development on the west side of the train tracks, where a small parking lot and not much else sits now.

“You’re going to see a whole new innovative community bringing businesses here, small and larger scale businesses, to partner with our university on research, on keeping our curriculums current,” Bowie State President Aminta Breaux said. “But most importantly, you’re going to see a number of amenities connecting us to the larger community.”

Breaux said she has been pushing for this development since her 2017 arrival. She called the housing component especially critical.

“We hope that it will provide housing for our students, especially for our graduate students who need more apartment-style housing,” Breaux said. “But also, we hope it will serve the community because affordability and housing — these are issues that we are facing today.”

“This is about investing in our long-term economic future, expanding housing opportunities, creating new jobs, attracting private investment and growing our commercial tax base,” Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy said. “Bowie State will be cemented as the epicenter for progress, innovation and economic empowerment.”

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