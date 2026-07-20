A political ally of the sheriff schedules evictions in Prince George’s — for a fee

A legendary figure in Prince George’s politics, community organizer Elsie Jacobs plays an unusual role in the county sheriff’s office.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

A legendary figure in Prince George’s politics, community organizer Elsie Jacobs plays an unusual role in the county sheriff’s office.

Jacobs, 85, is not an employee of the office but helps organize and schedule evictions — one of the sheriff’s primary responsibilities. She also has what she called a security detail made up of sheriff’s deputies, she said during a recent interview with The Banner.

The evictions typically happen twice per month and have been dubbed “Elsie Jacobs days” by sheriff’s deputies. In exchange for her eviction services, Jacobs said, she charges landlords a fee.

How much?

“That’s none of your business,” she said.

This story continues. Read the rest on The Banner’s website.