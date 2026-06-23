Maryland primary election: A closer look at Montgomery County executive, Prince George’s state’s attorney races

Voters in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties weigh key races for state’s attorney and county executive, with public safety and taxes in focus.

Follow WTOP’s team coverage of the June 23 Maryland primary and Election 2026 online, on air at 103.5 FM or on the WTOP News app.

A sorting machine separates sample ballots into bins during a demonstration of voting equipment at the Montgomery County Board of Elections headquarters in Gaithersburg, Md., Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Robert Yoon)(AP Photo/Robert Yoon/Robert Yoon) A sorting machine separates sample ballots into bins during a demonstration of voting equipment at the Montgomery County Board of Elections headquarters in Gaithersburg, Md., Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Robert Yoon)(AP Photo/Robert Yoon/Robert Yoon) In Prince George’s County, three Democratic candidates for the state’s attorney face off in a race that puts a sharp focus on public safety issues, including juvenile crime and domestic violence.

And in neighboring Montgomery County, the county executive race has drawn attention in part because three candidates are currently serving together on the county council.

Who’s who in the Prince George’s state’s attorney race

All three candidates are women, and two of them — Interim Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson and Deputy County State’s Attorney for Charles County Karen Piper Mitchell — have extensive experience as prosecutors.

Jackson was named interim state’s attorney when Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy won the 2025 special election for that office.

The third candidate, Wanika Fisher, is a Prince George’s County Council member and a former Maryland state delegate. During her time in Annapolis, she served on the House Judiciary Committee and has also worked as a defense attorney.

The race for Montgomery County executive

Three Montgomery County Council members are among the candidates competing to be the county’s top elected official. In a year where county leaders struggled to pass a budget, the candidates have differed sharply over how to address a projected shortfall.

Andrew Friedson, Evan Glass and Will Jawando have highlighted their own approaches to avoiding a 6% property tax called for by current County Executive Marc Elrich, who is term-limited and running for a seat on the county council.

Friedson has emphasized fiscal accountability, noting he voted against tax increases aimed at shoring up the county’s budget gap last month. He has served on the council since 2018 and previously worked at the Maryland comptroller’s office.

Glass has also served on the county council since 2018. He has said the county’s education budget deserves more scrutiny and, in January, called for a task force on data centers. Before serving on the council, Glass was a journalist at CNN.

Jawando, like the others, was first elected to the council in 2018. His campaign has focused on his push to close an education budget gap while rejecting a 6% property tax increase. Jawando has also said more needs to be done on housing affordability. Before serving on the county council, Jawando worked in the Obama White House.

Also running for county executive in the Democratic primary are Mithun Bannerjee and Peter James.

Bannerjee, a Silver Spring resident with a background in electrical engineering, has campaigned on increasing homeowner tax credits and providing free childcare by increasing taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year.

Peter James, the owner of a robotics and artificial intelligence business, has pledged to eliminate traffic and said he would generate billions of dollars in income for county residents.Republican voters will see two candidates on their ballots.

Esther Wells, president of the Montgomery County Taxpayers League, has campaigned on fiscal discipline, restoring the $692 Homeowner Property Tax credit and zero-based budgeting.

Shelly Skolnick, an attorney from Friendship Heights, supports lowering property tax rates and retrocession, the return of the District of Columbia to Maryland with a carve-out for the federal zone.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.