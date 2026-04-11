Prince George’s Co. Fire and EMS Camp Trailblazers builds pipeline of girls interested in the field

Nationally, only 5% of fire and EMS workers are women. But in Prince George's County, it’s a different story.

Nationally, only 5% of fire and EMS workers are women. But it’s a different story in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where more than 12% of the fire and EMS staff are women.

The county wants to boost that number even higher.

The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department is hosting its fourth annual Camp Trailblazers, a special summer camp for girls aged 15-18, as a way to encourage more future firefighters.

“Initially, when the girls come, they are very nervous and a little shy,” said Allison Plater, human resources specialist with the department. “But as the camp goes on, they typically warm up, and some of them definitely realize that this is a career that they’re interested in. We’ve had a few of our campers actually end up applying for our department.”

They apply knowing exactly what they’re getting into, thanks to a weekend full of hands-on experiences.

“We do forcible entry, how to put on your gear,” Plater said. “We throw ladders, we do EMS training.”

The girls learn skills that translate beyond the fire department, too.

“It’s also an opportunity to build teamwork, leadership skills and also provide them with mentorship,” she said.

The camp started four years ago, and the initial class of campers was limited to 20 teenage girls. With more than 100 applicants to the camp every year, they quickly had to expand to 40. Even then, that means not everyone who tries to sign up is able to get a spot.

The registration window for this year’s camp will close Monday.

“Our goal here is to engage the future generation of potential female firefighters, EMTs and paramedics,” Plater said.

The kind of girls who go to the camp are the same kind Plater said she hopes get through the hiring process. If all goes well that weekend, “some of the participants of this camp end up as members of our department,” she added.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.