Man killed inside Montgomery Co. house, his SUV discovered crashed miles away

The search continues for a shooter after a man was wounded inside his Gaithersburg, Maryland, home and his crashed SUV was found nearby — without a driver.

The search continues for a shooter after a man was found fatally wounded inside his Gaithersburg, Maryland, home and his SUV was discovered crashed nearby — without a driver.

Montgomery County police have asked neighbors who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras for footage of anything unusual from Thursday morning. Specifically, police are looking for video of a black Toyota Highlander or a potential suspect getting in or out of the SUV.

In a Friday news release, police said 32-year-old Christopher Gove was suffering from gunshot wounds inside his house in the 12500 block of Carrington Hill Drive when fire and rescue personnel arrived around 6 a.m.

Gove was hospitalized and pronounced dead.

A short time after first responders arrived at Gove’s house, officers also responded to a single-vehicle collision about 5 miles down the road, near West Montgomery Avenue and Darnestown Road.

No one was inside Gove’s crashed SUV, according to police.

Police said they’re investigating what happened. They’ve asked anyone with information to call the department at 1-866-411-8477.

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