‘Person of interest’ in custody after 3 separate shootings on Prince George’s Co. highways

Maryland State Police said they are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in the shootings, which happened between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A gunman opened fire on three separate drivers traveling on highways in Prince George’s County, Maryland, within a span of three hours starting Monday night, according to police.

Maryland State Police said investigators have a person of interest in custody. Earlier Tuesday, the department issued a news release seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect.

The shootings happened between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and one of the three drivers was struck by gunfire.

According to Maryland State Police, the shooting rampage started on Maryland Route 5 at Allentown Road. A driver reported to police that their vehicle was struck by gunfire at that location at around 10:35 p.m. No one was injured.

About 15 minutes later, a driver was traveling on the ramp from northbound Md. Route 5 to the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway when a man appeared on the right shoulder. He was standing outside the driver’s side of a vehicle stopped on the shoulder and fired multiple rounds, striking the passing vehicle, state police said. No injuries were reported in that shooting either.

The final shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Beltway at Ardwick Ardmore Road. A driver reported he was shot through his vehicle and drove himself to the hospital for treatment, according to state police.

Investigators said they believe the shootings are connected to the same suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

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