Man arrested for suspected impaired driving after striking Maryland State troopers

A man was arrested on suspected impaired driving charges after striking two Maryland State troopers early Sunday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A man was arrested on suspected impaired driving charges after striking two Maryland State troopers early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police say Avery Alexander Bost, 31, of Upper Marlboro, is charged with suspected impaired driving and other related traffic charges.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. when troopers responded to the northbound area of Branch Avenue near Allentown Road.

Police said that Bost was driving a Maserati that struck a Maryland State trooper vehicle causing it to strike a trooper who was outside of his vehicle, and then his his vehicle as well, according to a news release.

Both troopers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital and were then released.

The Maryland State Police College Park Barrack is leading the ongoing investigation.

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