Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead as three‑vehicle…

1 dead as three‑vehicle crash shuts down part of the BW Parkway in Greenbelt

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

March 22, 2026, 8:17 AM

U.S. Park Police are investigating a deadly three‑vehicle crash along the Baltimore‑Washington Parkway near Greenbelt Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Related stories

Officers said one person, taken to a hospital by medevac helicopter, later died.

Three people from a second vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people from a third vehicle were uninjured, U.S. Park Police said.

The crash, which happened shortly after midnight, has closed southbound lanes of the Baltimore‑Washington Parkway just south of Powder Mill Road.

A map of the area is below.

CLICK MAP FOR THE LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. (Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up