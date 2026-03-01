1 dead as three‑vehicle crash shuts down part of the BW Parkway in Greenbelt

U.S. Park Police are investigating a deadly three‑vehicle crash along the Baltimore‑Washington Parkway near Greenbelt Road in Prince George's County, Maryland.

U.S. Park Police are investigating a deadly three‑vehicle crash along the Baltimore‑Washington Parkway near Greenbelt Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Officers said one person, taken to a hospital by medevac helicopter, later died.

Three people from a second vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people from a third vehicle were uninjured, U.S. Park Police said.

The crash, which happened shortly after midnight, has closed southbound lanes of the Baltimore‑Washington Parkway just south of Powder Mill Road.

A map of the area is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.