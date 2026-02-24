After weekend of ‘street takeovers,’ two charged with participating in Prince George’s Co. car rally

Prince George's County police have charged two Pennsylvania men in connection with an illegal car rally, one of several that happened in the D.C. region over the weekend.

Two days after a string of illegal car rallies in the region, with participants gathering on local streets to perform exhibition driving, shut down intersections and engage in disorderly behavior, Prince George’s County police have charged two Pennsylvania men in connection with one rally.

Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, police said someone saw two men swapping license plates on a vehicle. Officers found the car on Allentown Road.

When police approached the vehicle, they said it took off, hitting several nearby cars. Both men bailed out of the car, but were quickly caught, according to police.

Police said they found a weapon and ammunition inside the car.

Gus Roth, 22, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was charged with having a handgun in a vehicle. Blake Miller, of East Berlin, Pennsylvania, was cited on 17 traffic violations and his vehicle was impounded.

In a news release, Police Chief George Nader said he hoped his message was clear: “Do not come into Prince George’s County or any of our neighboring jurisdictions and engage in this dangerous and illegal behavior. These car rallies cause havoc in our streets and take police resources out of our community.”

The county’s Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that helps prevent an illegal car rally before it happens. Information can be provided on the group’s website, on the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by calling 1-866-411-8477.

