Student who allegedly stabbed 14-year-old inside Prince George’s County high school charged with attempted murder

A teenager is facing a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old student inside Parkdale High School on Thursday morning, according to Prince George's County Police.

A teenager is facing a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old student inside Parkdale High School on Thursday morning, according to Prince George’s County police.

A police spokesperson said the 14-year-old is in critical, but stable, condition after being stabbed at the Riverdale school. The student who was injured was taken to the hospital with injuries that school officials said are not life threatening.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and related charges in the stabbing, police said.

School officials said the incident started in the community.

“The incident involved a pocket knife and was quickly contained,” the Prince George’s County Public School system wrote in a news release.

The student who was arrested was arrested and brought to the Cheltenham Juvenile Detention Facility, according to police.

He will face discipline at school in addition to legal consequences, the school system said.

The school system said it has invested in safety and security measures at all of the county’s high schools

“In coordination with law enforcement, the school system is reviewing security footage and gathering information to determine how the prohibited item entered the building,” the school system wrote.

An earlier lockdown at the Riverdale school was lifted at 10:40 a.m., according to a social media post from the county’s public school system. During that lockdown, students and staff were asked to stay in classrooms while police secured the building.

“At no point was there an ongoing threat to students or staff, and normal school operations were restored once it was confirmed that the campus was secure,” the school system wrote.

Prince George’s County Public Schools had alerted just before 10 a.m. on Thursday that the school was on lockdown after the stabbing.

WTOP’s Diane Morris contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.