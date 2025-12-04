Prince George’s Co. state’s attorney holds public safety roundtable

The event was scheduled weeks before a brazen midday murder inside the food court of the MGM National Harbor Casino, but it was a top concern on the agenda.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson hosted a public safety roundtable discussion at Prince George’s Community College on Wednesday night in Maryland, addressing a number of concerns involving crime in the county.

The event was scheduled weeks before a brazen midday murder inside the food court of the MGM National Harbor Casino, but it was a top concern on the agenda.

“Overall crime is down year over year,” Jackson said. “But when you have tragedies like that occur, it’s kind of hard to talk about the fact that crime is down.”

Jackson declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, but said her office is working closely with police.

“I have every confidence that the police department is going to bring closure to this case and that we’re going to be able to hold that person responsible,” she said.

Representatives from Prince George’s County Police Department, Maryland State Police, Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department all joined the discussion on Wednesday night, and offered public safety advice for the holiday season.

“With it being the holiday season, everybody’s out shopping. You definitely want to make sure that you are securing your items. But you also want to be aware of your surroundings. You want to make sure you’re not a victim or prey to someone who’s trying to steal items from you,” Prince George’s County Sheriff John Carr said.

“We’re committed to hearing from the public, talking about their concerns, talking to them about their fears,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, the roundtable meeting is one in a series planned in communities across Prince George’s County.

