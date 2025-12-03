He’s this Maryland school’s most famous alum. But some don’t want it renamed after him

Members of the Hyattsville community are pushing back on a Maryland bill that would rename a high school after its most famous alum, Muppets' creator Jim Henson.

He’s the most famous graduate of Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, and his lifetime of making a beloved children’s television program was influenced by the puppetry club he took part in there.

But now that a state delegate is pushing to rename the school after “The Muppets” creator Jim Henson, not everyone is on board.

The pushback it’s getting in some parts of the Hyattsville area is somewhat surprising to Maryland State Del. Anne Healey, who is introducing a bill in 2026 that would rename Northwestern High School after Jim Henson.

“I thought it was such a happy, wonderful thing to do,” Healey said. “Every time I’ve mentioned it to anybody, they think it’s a great idea.”

Healey, who has lived in Hyattsville for more than 40 years and saw her son graduate from there, said the name change is something she’s considered for close to 25 years, and that now might be the time to do it.

“This is such a dark time right now in our society that I thought it’s time to really bring it up to the fore,” Healey said. “I thought I would give a real lift to the community to start focusing on something uplifting and happy and inspirational.”

But this week the county’s school board came out against the idea, citing the cost, which it estimated would be around $1.5 million. The board also questions the process, saying the community wasn’t consulted.

“There is no active request by the Northwestern High School current school community, or the alumni, to change the name of the school,” wrote Prince George’s County Public Schools board member Pamela Boozer-Strother, in a letter to the county’s delegation in Annapolis.

Dama Manigault, who is the president of the Northwestern High School PTSA, also has her own criticisms. While she concedes everyone loves Jim Henson, she also believes the effort needed to change the name should be directed in other ways.

“There are certain things that the principal has prioritized for the school. For example, HVAC in the gym. There’s no air conditioning in the gym. That’s an issue,” Manigault said. “I’ve been advocating since last January to have a traffic light in front of the school. It’s very dangerous for pedestrians.”

She said staffing is also an issue.

“She’s down three security guards at the school, and she doesn’t have a bookkeeper,” Manigault said, referring to the principal, NKenge Barker. “These are the day-to-day things that are the priority for the school, not renaming the school.”

Manigault said that’s where the $1.5 million that would be needed to rebrand the school should go.

While Healey said she’s been engaging on the issue for over 20 years with parents, former principals and former superintendents, too, Manigault said the current group of leaders only learned about this proposal in recent weeks.

She also pointed out that the school’s performing arts program and auditorium are already named after Henson, and that students at the school can also apply for scholarships in his name.

“PGCPS is undergoing some budget cuts, and we’re feeling the effects of those budget cuts,” Manigault said.

Healey suggested there could be ways to assist with the funding in the short term, but in the long term, this would be a great way to promote the school system.

“This is a chance to show that the Prince George’s County Public Schools nurture genius,” Healey argued. “And I think that would be a fabulous message for the whole world to hear.”

“It probably would be,” Manigault agreed. “But there are other things that would … be a more positive experience for our Northwestern student body, and that would be to be in a safe environment, to have resources for their education, those types of things.

“If there’s $1.5 million to be spent, that’s where it should go right now,” she added.

And if the state finds a way to help with that?

“I think she would have to also engage the community,” Manigault said about Healey’s efforts. “For me, if those things were resolved, I think then the name change could be on the table.”

“I don’t want this to be controversial or contentious,” Healey said. “I want it to be positive for the whole community because Jim Henson is such an inspirational character.”

