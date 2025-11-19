The initiative allows students to earn both high school and college credits while attending their high school. It will grow to nine schools before reaching every school next year, officials said.

Prince George’s County Public Schools is potentially saving families thousands in future college costs by expanding its Dual in the Schools program, bringing tuition-free college courses into all 25 high schools in the Maryland county next school year.

The initiative, announced Tuesday in collaboration with Prince George’s Community College, County Executive Aisha Braveboy and the Prince George’s County Council, gives students the opportunity to earn both high school and college credits while attending their high school classes.

The program currently operates in five high schools and will grow to nine this school year before reaching every school next year, officials said.

Courses in the program focus on English, math, science and social studies and are taught by PGCPS teachers who are credentialed as PGCC adjunct professors.

At a news conference Tuesday announcing the program’s expansion, Interim Schools Superintendent Shawn Joseph said it aims to increase academic opportunity and provide a more seamless transition to college.

“Every student, in every high school, should have the chance to take college courses and earn credit toward their future,” Joseph said in a release. “This program strengthens the bridge from high school to higher education and prepares students to graduate ready for one of the Four E’s — employed, enrolled, enlisted or an entrepreneur.”

School officials said the program supports the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future by creating new professional development opportunities for teachers and by expanding dual enrollment options that help students get ready for college and careers. Participating high school teachers will continue their current roles, while also teaching college-level courses during the school day.

County Executive Braveboy called the expansion an example of local government working together to advance education.

“Prince George’s County students are extremely talented and brilliant; they are our future and our first priority,” she said. “They deserve strategic investments into their future and academic advancement, which is what Dual in the Schools is.”

Council Chair Ed Burroughs III said expanding the program was especially important at a time when federal education funding faces severe cuts from President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Offering students college courses free of charge will save families thousands of dollars and provide students a jump start on their higher education,” Burroughs said. “I’m so proud that our county government, PGCPS, and PGCC came together to make this a reality.”

Applications for high school specialty programs — including Career and Technical Education, Academy of Health Sciences, 3D Scholars, International Baccalaureate (IB), and P-TECH — remain open through Dec. 12. Many of those programs blend college coursework with industry certifications and internships.

