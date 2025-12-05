DC teen missing for months identified as homicide victim found in College Park

On Wednesday, D.C. Police, Prince George's County Police, and the FBI Cross Border Taskforce found "human remains" at Indian Creek Steam Valley Park.

A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George’s County after investigators identified the body found in November in a park in College Park, Maryland, as a D.C. teenager who had been missing for months.

Prince George’s County Police Department identified the victim as 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala, the department said in a news release.

Amaya-Ayala was last seen in D.C. in August, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

D.C. police, Prince George’s County police, and the FBI Cross Border Task Force found “human remains” on Nov. 3 while conducting a joint missing persons investigation at Indian Creek Steam Valley Park.

The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing with no current suspects or motives.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers online.

