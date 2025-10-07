Man indicted on murder charges in death of Prince George’s County woman

The mother of a 19-year-old Maryland woman whose body was found off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County said she hopes the man accused in her daughter's death "gets everything he deserves" in prison.

The mother of a 19-year-old Maryland woman whose body was found off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County last month said she hopes the man accused in her daughter’s death “gets everything he deserves” in prison.

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, is accused of murdering DaCara Thompson, of Prince George’s County. On Tuesday, he was officially indicted on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and burying or disposing of a body in an unauthorized place.

“My overall hope is that justice is served for my daughter,” said Carmen Thompson, DaCara’s mother. “I want her death to be vindicated and for her not to die in vain for something that could have been prevented.”

While investigating a disabled vehicle off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County on Aug. 31, state troopers found Thompson’s body nearby, more than a week since she was last reported seen on Aug. 22 leaving a gas station in a black SUV. The vehicle found in Annapolis didn’t belong to Thompson and wasn’t related to the case.

Last month, officials said Hernandez-Mendez drove Thompson to his home in Bowie, killing her in the bedroom and then leaving her body in a grassy area off the highway, where she was later found by investigators. They said a search of his home revealed evidence that she was killed in his bedroom.

“Today’s indictment marks a critical step in the criminal justice process,” Prince George’s County interim State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said in a statement Tuesday.

Thompson was described by Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy last month as a “good young woman who wanted to do good for her community.”

Thompson was also a participant in Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s 2023 “Service Year Option,” which places young adults in a service position in an area of interest, with the hope of helping them prepare for a future career.

“My daughter was an amazing girl. She just had a bright future ahead of her,” Carmen said. “It’s just unfortunate that her life ended long before we were able to see the greatness that was to come from her in the future.”

Immigration officials confirmed Hernandez-Mendez is a Guatemalan native who has lived and worked in the U.S. illegally for over three years.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

