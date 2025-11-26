Prince George’s Democrats choose Kevin Harris to fill vacant District 27 Senate seat in Maryland

The Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee chose Del. Kevin Harris (D-Charles and Prince George’s) on Tuesday night to fill the District 47 Senate seat vacated this month by Michael Jackson, who is now the State Police superintendent.

The Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee chose Del. Kevin Harris (D-Charles and Prince George’s) on Tuesday night to fill the District 27 Senate seat vacated this month by Michael Jackson, who is now the State Police superintendent.

The Democratic Central Committee in neighboring Charles County also selected Harris last Saturday. The Calvert County Democratic Central Committee is still set to meet Saturday for the seat, which includes parts of all three counties, but with two counties already in Harris’ corner, Calvert cannot change the outcome.

Once a majority of county central committees have decided on a candidate, that one name needs to be forwarded to the governor’s office, according to an Oct. 21 letter from Attorney General’s office that summarized the process.

Of the 26 Prince George’s committee members, 16 chose Harris and the remaining 10 nominated Del. Jeffrie Long Jr. (D-Calvert and Prince George’s). Attorney Jason Fowler of Calvert County received no votes Tuesday.

“We have three great candidates. Greatly appreciate all the people who came out in the rain,” Harris said after the vote. “Always remember we’re still one community … [and] still going to work together as one team, no matter what.”

Harris had two major supporters who spoke on his behalf: Jackson, the former senator, and Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy (D).

“I know that we need a leader who can be effective in Annapolis, and I know that Del. Harris is that leader,” Braveboy said. “He’s a good person. He’s a great leader, and he knows how to bring people together.”

Tuesday’s more than one-hour public hearing in Prince George’s included a break while the committee checked on whether Fowler’s paperwork had been received on time. It had and he was able to participate.

All three candidates answered eight questions that included opinions on data centers, strategies to help Marylanders who lost their jobs and benefits due to Trump administration policies and how would they balance the needs of a district with three counties that each govern differently. The candidates were interviewed one at a time while the other two were out of the room, so they could not hear each other’s answers.

All three said they would support continued funding for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.

In terms of immediate priorities, each candidate offered a different answer.

Fowler, who has experience in tax law, said he would figure out how to decrease a nearly $1.5 billion deficit state lawmakers are expected to face in next year’s budget.

“How do we derive tax revenue, and how do we do it the most efficient way?” he asked. “That’s some experience that I can bring to the table, and I believe that that’s what we need.”

Harris said he would continue to focus on education and economic development. He highlighted his work on the state’s Promise Scholarship, which is for eligible high school graduates, or those who earned a GED, to attend a community college.

“I believe when folks get certifications, they can actually get in the workforce on day one,” he said. “You still go back and finish your degree, or at least you have in some cases, a full-time job [and] be able to support your family and still go to school.”

Long said he would work to unite the entire legislative district, and to secure investment in rapid transit for Southern Maryland. He also said he would work to diversify “our income tax base to ensure that we can give our seniors that break that they so rightfully deserve.”

Once Gov. Wes Moore (D) receives a nominee’s name, he has up to 15 days to officially appoint him to represent District 27 in the state Senate.

With Harris appearing to get the nomination, his District 27A House seat, which represents parts of Prince George’s and Charles counties, would become vacant. That means the Democratic Central Committees in those counties will need to meet again soon to nominate someone to fill Harris’ District 27A seat.

The General Assembly convenes for next year’s 90-day session Jan. 14.