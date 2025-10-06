Prince George’s Co. jury awards $2.35M to officer who refused to falsify report

A federal jury has awarded $2.35 million to former Prince George’s County Police officer Mohamed Magassouba, who said he was fired after refusing to change his testimony in a 2019 use-of-force case against another officer.

Mohamed Magassouba and Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy(Credit Mohamed Magassouba) Mohamed Magassouba and Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy(Credit Mohamed Magassouba) A jury has awarded $2.35 million to former Prince George’s County police officer Mohamed Magassouba, who said he was fired after refusing to change his testimony in a 2019 use-of-force case against another officer.

The verdict, which was reached this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, found Magassouba’s 2021 termination was “retaliatory” and “violated his civil rights.”

His attorney, Jordan “JD” Howlette, wrote the “verdict confirms what the evidence has shown all along — the targeted retaliation that Officer Mohamed Magassouba suffered at the hands of Prince George’s County was unlawful.”

According to court documents, Magassouba, who served for over a decade on the force, was removed from patrol duties and later fired after refusing to alter his account of a 2019 arrest involving a white officer who used force on a Black woman in front of her son. The incident, which was recorded and circulated widely on social media, drew public criticism at the time.

Howlette said Magassouba faced years of retaliation, including unwarranted discipline and reassignment under a supervisor who allegedly made discriminatory remarks about his African heritage.

In a statement from Howlette, he said the incident should never have happened, but “it stands as proof that justice can prevail. We need more officers like Officer Magassouba, who put their oath to protect citizens above institutional loyalty.”

“This verdict sends a message that the days of protecting wrongdoers and punishing those who tell the truth are over,” he wrote. “Accountability is no longer optional.”

Civil rights leaders from the local branches of the NAACP and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference praised the outcome during a virtual news conference Friday, calling it a “victory for justice” and a step toward accountability in one of Maryland’s largest police departments.

“We love our law enforcement,” said Josephine Mourning, president of the Prince George’s County SCLC. “But we want them to show integrity in their job, as all of us have to show integrity in ours.”

The case follows years of scrutiny of the Prince George’s County Police Department, which in 2021 agreed to pay $25 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by Black and Latino officers who alleged systemic racism and retaliation within the department.

Magassouba, who joined the department in 2009, has since gone on to lead in other local law enforcement roles. He was named Capitol Heights Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2024 and appointed as the chief of police there in May of this year.

“The department had to create a false illusion about my personality, of who I am as a person. So they were basically saying that I was arrested for armed robbery or attempted sexual assault. And everything was false, and that’s not who I am. And it did create a conflict in my household, and me and my wife had to have marital counseling,” Magassouba said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.