Tow truck operator killed on BW Parkway after being struck by passing vehicle

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 4, 2025, 5:24 AM

A tow truck operator is dead after being struck by a moving vehicle early Saturday in Laurel, Maryland.

U.S. Park Police told WTOP that it happened on the southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway, near Route 197 at 12:47 a.m.

At the time, the operator was assisting a stranded driver, loading their car onto the bed of his tow truck, when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle remained on the scene.

After an initial closure, the roadway reopened to traffic around 4:30 a.m.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

