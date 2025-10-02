Montgomery Co. accountant sent to federal prison for $24 million COVID relief fraud scheme

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, accountant has been sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by six months of home confinement for conspiring to commit wire fraud by submitting fraudulent loan applications for various COVID-19 relief benefits.

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, accountant has been sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by six months of home confinement, for conspiring to commit wire fraud by submitting fraudulent loan applications for various COVID-19 relief benefits.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland, 54-year-old Harold Dotson was part of the scheme that filed more than $24 million in phony CARES Act loan applications between 2020 and 2022. He was sentenced earlier this week by U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett.

During the pandemic, several economic assistance mechanisms were established to keep businesses afloat: the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Paycheck Protection Program, and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Citing Dotson’s plea agreement and other court documents, prosecutors said Dotson “used his accountant expertise to assist with preparing numerous false and fraudulent EIDL and PPP applications for purported businesses that did not exist in any legitimate capacity.”

The duplicitous loan applications included false information about the fake businesses’ number of employees, monthly payroll costs and revenue. Prosecutors said he also routinely created fraudulent IRS tax forms.

In his sentencing memo, Dotson’s lawyer said his client was an addicted gambler, with his family on the brink of economic disaster, when he was approached by co-conspirator Ahmed Sary, 47, of Brooklyn, Maryland, who ran a credit repair company.

While Dotson originally believed his helping small businesses apply for PPP loans was aboveboard, he eventually realized Sary was sending him paperwork for businesses that didn’t exist “or that grossly overstated their payroll and assets,” according to his attorney.

“The influx from the fraud was like gasoline on the fire of his addiction,” wrote Dotson’s lawyer. “He returned to the casino four to five times a week, gambling (and usually losing) thousands of dollars per session.”

According to prosecutors, Dotson’s conspiracy with Sary resulted in the disbursement of more than $14 million in PPP funds in connection with more than 85 fraudulent loans. Dotson’s conspiracy with another co-conspirator resulted in the disbursement of fraudulent PPP loans valued at more than $6 million, prosecutors said.

Additionally, prosecutors said more than $3.5 million was funded and disbursed in connection with Dotson’s submission of fraudulent EIDL applications.

In addition to the prison time and probation, Bennett ordered Dotson to pay $24,807,432 in restitution.

In June, Bennett sentenced Sary to seven years in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.