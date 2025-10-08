Teen boy indicted on charges connected to Landover crash that killed mother, injured toddler

A 17-year-old boy has been indicted on several charges in connection with the August crash in Landover involving a stolen vehicle that left a mother dead.

A vehicle involved in a serious crash near Sheriff Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Prince George's County on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.(Courtesy Brad Bell/7News)

Michael Collins will be tried as an adult on the charges connected to the crash that killed 35-year-old Shaunte Canty, according to the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sheriff Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Landover. According to police, a stolen vehicle, driven by Collins and carrying three other juvenile passengers, traveled through a red light and struck Canty’s vehicle.

Canty was killed, and her 2-year-old child was hospitalized.

“My office remains committed to pursuing justice for Shaunte and her family, and that means holding individuals, including juveniles, accountable for their actions,” State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said in a news release.

Three of the teens were hospitalized with serious injuries. All four of the teens were taken into custody after the crash, police said after it happened. Wednesday’s news release announcing Collins’ indictment did not mention charges for any of the other teens.

Collins was indicted on charges of theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, rogue and vagabond, and conspiracy to commit unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

