Maryland AG investigating Cheverly police chief after he shot a man armed with knives

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is leading an investigation into a deadly shooting involving the chief of the Cheverly police department in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Riverdale, while officers were investigating a stabbing that had happened earlier in the day.

Police say the officers and Cheverly Police Chief David Morris, who was on duty at the time, came across a car in the 6600 block of Greenland Street connected to the stabbing.

They later spotted a man outside armed with knives who they believed to be the suspect.

Police say the suspect “charged” at Morris who then fired his gun in response, according to a news release. The man died at the scene.

Police said two knives were recovered from the scene.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

Chief Morris is now on restricted duty status pending the outcome of the investigation.

