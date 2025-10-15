Man charged with placing ATM skimmers at Md. gas stations: How to protect your money

Prince George's County police have charged a man with placing three skimming devices on ATMs at county gas stations in one day, and are offering tips on how to avoid having personal financial data stolen.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. PGPD charges man who placed skimmers on ATMs

Prince George’s County police have charged a man with placing three skimming devices on ATMs at gas stations in one day — and are offering tips on how to avoid having personal financial data stolen.

The county police’s Financial Crimes Unit said its preliminary investigation determined 34-year-old Pioter Fedorenko, of no fixed addressed, recorded himself placing both a camera and a skimming device on an ATM at a gas station in Brandywine, Maryland, on Oct. 2.

On the same day, police said Fedorenko placed a total of three skimmers on ATMs at two gas stations. In a news release, police said investigators recovered all three devices hours later, preventing the suspect from stealing any personal financial data from those who used the machines that day.

Prince George’s County police said skimming devices can be placed at ATMs and point of sale terminals inside retail stores, grocery stores, convenience stores — essentially any location where credit card transactions are conducted. According to the county’s financial crimes unit, so far this year, approximately 45 skimmers have been recovered within the county.

Police said swiping a credit card or debit card places you at a higher risk than contactless payment systems, including Apple Pay or other “tap to pay” machines. And the risk rises in locations with heavy customer traffic.

According to police, it’s safer to use a bank’s ATM that’s located indoors, rather than one installed on an exterior wall.

Detectives investigating skimming devices can be reached at 301-516-1464. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.