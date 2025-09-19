‘We can go everywhere without going anywhere’: One Maryland production studio offers Hollywood magic

While you could to go to Hollywood to get movie studio production quality, creatives can now get the same experience in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

This story is part of WTOP's Small Business September coverage.

The production facility, ideaPlexMD, is on a quiet street in the suburban area of Brentwood, Maryland, but when you walk through the door, they can make it look like you are anywhere, from a coffee shop to the National Mall to a haunted house. That is due to their state-of-the-art LED screen.

“It’s really the digital version of a green screen, and when COVID hit, that’s when we really saw the shift starting to happen,” said Ronald Dixon, the CEO and founder of ideaPlexMD.

While a green screen digitally imposes an image behind someone, the LED screen shows that image as cameras are rolling, capturing the people in front and the scene behind.

Dixon pointed to the popular Star Wars universe show “The Mandalorian” as a pioneer in the technology, and now a version of that technology is available in the D.C. area.

“The LED just gives us that flexibility. I like to say that we can go everywhere without going anywhere,” said Dixon, adding that set pieces can be added to make a seamless video.

Recently, Dixon even brought in a cyber truck and another sports car for a music video in front of the screen for local musician, Kevin Ross, shooting video with dancers and vehicles jumping from Japan to Thailand.

“We can go out and source specific pieces,” said Dixon. “In Washington, what they want to have access to are the landmarks. So, we’ve already gone out and we’ve created the digital twin.”

They have scenes of the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument and Supreme Court already installed.

“But then we could also go inside of a coffee shop, and we could shoot something in there. If that doesn’t work, we’ll find stock images. If that doesn’t work, we’ll use AI to create it. And so again, there’s no there’s no real limits. The LED allows us to be creative at the speed of thought,” Dixon added.

Not only does it allow for hyper-realistic backdrops for documentaries, music videos, “talking head” content, business presentations and training videos and even films, it can speed up the time in which they can be filmed and cut down on the crew needed for tighter budgets.

Dixon has been working in creative production for years, holding a smaller facility in D.C. before he was eventually priced out of the city. He spent months looking for a new space before deciding on the location in the Gateway Arts District of Brentwood.

And Dixon opened, ideaPlexMD, the only minority-owned Virtual Production LED stage in Maryland, last month.

In addition to the LED stage they have also built three separate podcast sets that can host a variety of shows, from the “Living Room” which Dixon described as, “A warm and cozy environment where you can do a two-person kind of interview,” to the “Hip Hop Set” which is the more traditional podcast set with a roundtable and multiple mics, decorations can be changed including what albums hang on the wall.

They also have what looks like a traditional news studio with a two-person anchor desk, which can be branded and also use multiple cameras for different angles.

“We’ll put it all together and make it work for clients,” said Dixon.

Multiple textured backgrounds scatter the studio for headshots or product photography as well.

Dixon said his creative studio is a perfect one-stop shop for all types, but said it can be especially valuable to businesses in the area that would like to make commercials, training videos or messages to the broader company but don’t want to invest in all the equipment themselves.

“Executive directors coming in, and they’re looking to tell stories and they have their board members with them, and so we can double up while they’re here and we can do fresh new head shots, and someone’s down on this end of the building getting their testimonials done,” said Dixon.

He said the focus is to tailor the experience to the client. For those with no technical experience, just an idea for the content they wish to create, Dixon said they have the “turnkey” model where all the facilities light, sound recording, cameras, editing can come with renting the space, but if someone just need to use the LED stage that is also an option.

“We could be everything from corporate communications today to shooting, you know, a brand product launch and a new commercial tomorrow, and everything that fits in between,” said Dixon.

