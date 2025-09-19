Waldorf woman arrested in stabbing death of grandmother, injuring of family member

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have ended a multiday search and arrested a Waldorf woman accused in the stabbing death of her grandmother and of injuring a family member.

Breante Thomas, 28, was arrested Thursday and faces first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder and other related charges

According to police, officers arrived to the 500 block of Bonhill Drive for a welfare check at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

There, they found the 81-year-old Helen Thomas, who is Breante Thomas’ grandmother, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Helen Thomas died at the scene. Police also found another family member who had been stabbed and they said was in critical but stable condition.

During her bond hearing Friday, Breante Thomas’ attorney Thomas Mooney waived the formal reading of the charges against his client and asked the court to conduct both a mental health evaluation and competency evaluation for Thomas.

The judge agreed.

Breante Thomas will remain in jail without bond.

Members of Thomas’ family appeared in court. Mooney told WTOP a plea will be entered once the evaluations are completed. The results will be revealed during a preliminary hearing on Oct. 17.

