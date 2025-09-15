Police searching for Waldorf woman accused of killing grandmother, stabbing other relative

A Waldorf, Maryland, woman is on the loose after police say she stabbed and killed her 81-year-old grandmother and stabbed another family member inside a Fort Washington home.

A Waldorf, Maryland, woman is on the loose after police say she stabbed and killed her 81-year-old grandmother and stabbed another family member inside a Fort Washington home Sunday.

Prince George’s County police said in a news release they were called to the grandmother’s home in the 500 block of Bonhill Drive for a welfare check at approximately 1:50 p.m. There, they found 81-year-old Helen Thomas suffering from stab wounds. She died inside the home. Police also found another family member stabbed. He is currently in critical but stable condition, police said.

Breante Thomas, 28, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder and other related charges.

Police said she was last seen fleeing the scene in a white 2012 Volkswagen Passat with Maryland tags 3FF3906.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding Breante, and urging anyone with information on where she is to call 911.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.