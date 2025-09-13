Joint Base Andrews Air Show stops accepting visitors due to processing issue

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are advising spectators that the Joint Base Andrews Air Show is no longer accepting additional visitors.

Sources tell WTOP that there is an issue with processing that is preventing them from getting into the show.

Also, parking at Northwest Stadium has reached maximum capacity.

As a result, anyone going there will be turned away.

The shuttle wait time at Northwest Stadium was two hours as of noon.

If you’ve already parked at the stadium, then you will be admitted.

