Prince George’s Co. kids skate with firefighters, EMTs at Skate with a Hero Day

More than 70 children took to the ice at Bowie Ice Arena for Skate With a Hero Day, joining members of the Prince George’s County Fire Department for a unique mix of fun and fire safety.

Fire engines were on display outside while inside, kids skated alongside firefighter hockey players and learned essential safety tips from Chief Deputy Bino Harris.

Firefighter and hockey player Jonathan Di Iorio said the event builds connections beyond emergencies, and 13-year-old skater Hope Wilson called it unforgettable. Organizers said the camp fosters trust, teamwork and awareness — all while giving kids a chance to enjoy the ice.

