One person killed in four-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co., Suitland Parkway roads diverted

One person was killed Tuesday morning following a four-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland.

U.S. Park Police said officials responded to the scene around 7 a.m., heading inbound on Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road.

One person, described as an adult, was pronounced dead at the crash site, as another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Suitland Parkway is currently being diverted at Meadowview Road and westbound is being diverted at Suitland Road.

Police remain at the scene, investigating the crash.

Below is a map of the affected roadways.

