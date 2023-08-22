Prince George’s Co. launches back-to-school vaccine clinic

The Prince George's County Health Department launched its back-to-school immunization clinic initiative Tuesday, offering routine childhood vaccinations plus flu and COVID-19 shots for students with no or limited health insurance.

The Prince George’s County Health Department launched its back-to-school immunization clinic initiative Monday, offering routine childhood vaccinations plus flu and COVID-19 shots for students with no or limited health insurance.

Children and teens between the ages of two months and 18 years old are eligible to get their shots through the clinic initiative. The facilities operate on a sliding scale, with fees varying based on income.

“The Prince George’s County Health Department recognizes the critical importance of safeguarding our community against preventable diseases,” said Acting Health Officer Dr. Matthew D. Levy in a news release. “By offering these essential immunizations, we strive to contribute to the overall health and safety of our community’s students.”

The Cheverly Health Center is offering back-to-school immunizations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Students can also get vaccinated at this site during the same window of time on two Saturday dates: Sept. 9 and Sept. 16.

Extended evening hours will be in place at the Cheverly Health Center site from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8 and again from Tuesday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 15.

The Maternal and Child Health Center at Laurel will host a clinic on Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flu clinic schedules are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Vincent Pallotti High School from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at Greenbelt Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at Springhill Lake Recreation Center from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Cheverly Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays

Shots through the clinic are by appointment only. Visits can be planned using the online scheduling portal. Parents or guardians must bring a copy of their child’s immunization records.

