Six Flags America cancels Fright Fest ahead of Maryland park’s closure

Six Flags America won’t hold its annual Fright Fest as the park in Prince George’s County, Maryland, closes up its final season just after Halloween.

A Six Flags America spokesperson confirmed Wednesday the spooky celebration is canceled this year at the Bowie park, ahead of its planned closure in November.

Fright Fest has been a hallmark event at the theme park for years, featuring haunted houses, scare zones and rides in the pitch-black darkness of night. It runs alongside a Kids Boo Fest, which will go on as planned.

“We understand that change can sometimes be challenging, and we deeply appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our guests,” a Six Flags spokesperson told WTOP in an email.

Pass holders were notified about the cancellation and offered a ticket to Fright Fest at the next closest Six Flags park in New Jersey, according to Six Flags.

“Our goal is to provide a family-friendly and memorable final fall season of operation,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve made the strategic decision to focus on daytime activities that the whole family can enjoy.”

Kids Boo Fest will be hosted on weekends from Sept. 14 through Nov. 2, which is expected to be the park’s final day open. That celebration includes trick-or-treat trails and other Halloween-themed activities aimed at children.

Six Flags announced the closure earlier this year, saying the Bowie location and adjoined Hurricane Harbor weren’t a “strategic fit” with the company’s long-term growth plan. The company has promised to market the 500-acre site for redevelopment but it’s unclear what will become of the land.

WUSA9 first reported on Six Flag’s cancellation of Fright Fest.

