Six Flags America in Prince George’s County to close this fall

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland, will close in November, Six Flags announced.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. PG County Council member says she was 'blindsided' by Six Flags' move to close

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will close in November.

The amusement parks are not a “strategic fit” with the company’s long-term growth plan, Six Flags said in a statement announcing the decision to close the parks.

Six Flags America opened for the season on April 21 and will have its last day of operation on Nov. 2. It has some 70 full-time employees, and severance and benefits will be provided to eligible workers, the company said in a news release.

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests,” Six Flags Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Richard Zimmerman said in a statement Thursday.

Season tickets and passes for 2025 will be honored through the parks’ final season, Six Flags said.

“Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property,” Zimmerman said.

The company said that after reviewing several options, marketing the approximately 500-acre property for redevelopment will “generate the highest value and return on investment.”

Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson said she’s saddened by the announcement of the park’s closure, adding it’s been “a cherished part of our county’s identity, a source of joy for families, and a hub of economic activity.”

“We are committed to working closely with Six Flags and other stakeholders to guide a thoughtful and inclusive redevelopment process that supports jobs, growth and long-term community benefit,” she said in a statement to WTOP.

County Council member Wala Blegay, whose district includes the land where the park sits, said she and her team were “completely blindsided” by the amusement park’s decision.

“This is a huge loss for our community,” Blegay told WTOP on Thursday night.

She said they hope to have the property zoned for commercial development and will be heading to Las Vegas soon to “look for options.”

“I had no idea, or even inclination, that we would be looking at the closure of this park,” she said. “We have only but so much control.”

She said the county and her team will be working with the developers to make sure whatever becomes of the property “benefits the residents.”

“It is a tough time, I will be honest. We are looking at also a lot of federal jobs that are leaving, and a slowing of home sales in the area. … But we’re going to march through and look for ways to get through this, and we want residents to be hopeful. This is disappointing news, and I understand that, but just know we are being diligent and making sure that this transition is smooth,” she said.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.