Braveboy names interim superintendent shortly after leader of Prince George’s schools’ resignation

The morning after House's resignation was announced, the county named an interim superintendent who will take House's place temporarily during the search for a permanent replacement.

For the third time in the past 10 years, Prince George’s County Public Schools will be looking for a new superintendent.

On Thursday night, the Maryland school system’s board and current Superintendent Millard House II came up with an agreement for his resignation.

The morning after House’s resignation was announced, the county named an interim superintendent who will take House’s place temporarily during the search for a permanent replacement.

The resignation follows a vote of no confidence in House by the county’s teachers union last week. Union officials said at the time that he was not responding to concerns about staffing shortages, payroll and school safety, among other topics.

The responsibility of selecting an interim superintendent fell on Aisha Braveboy, who will be sworn in on Thursday as the new county executive.

Braveboy said her office began planning for a potential replacement weeks ago, amid concerns by educators and board members about House’s performance in the role.

“You would have to have been blind not to see that there were issues going on between the board and the superintendent, as well as the teachers and the superintendent,” Braveboy said at a news conference Friday morning.

House’s last day will be June 18.

He began the job as superintendent in 2023 and was the third superintendent in the county in the last 10 years.

House’s contract was supposed to run through 2027, with an annual base pay of $345,000. There’s no word on what his severance package will be.

Who will take House’s place?

On Friday morning, Braveboy named Shawn Joseph as interim superintendent.

“Dr. Joseph is a highly distinguished career educator, scholar and advocate,” Braveboy said.

He has history with Prince George’s County schools, having served as deputy superintendent for teaching and learning from 2014 to 2016. He also worked in Montgomery County Public Schools for years.

“Prince George’s County, I believe should be and can be, a place where equity and excellence just are married and we see students excelling,” Joseph said. “I think we’ve got all of the ingredients to be one of the fastest improving school systems in the nation.”

Joseph runs an education and leadership consulting firm that provides services to school systems, including assisting in searches for superintendents.

Joseph is no stranger to the role of superintendent himself. He’s led school systems in Delaware and Tennessee.

Most recently, he’s worked at D.C.’s Howard University for five years as an assistant professor of educational leadership, administration, and policy.

Donna Christy, the president of the teachers’ union, said she’s hopeful about the transition as Joseph takes on the interim role.

“He presents as a problem solver, already identifying the issues, already talking about solutions and how we can move forward together as partners, and already talking about a compact of respect between our educators and the administration,” Christy said at the news conference.

The process of finding a new superintendent, Braveboy said, will involve getting input from the community and elected officials.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.