Woman dead after being shot near Northwest Stadium, police say

Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

May 10, 2025, 7:31 PM

A woman is dead after being shot near Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, Saturday afternoon.

Prince George’s County police said they went to the 1900 block of Ray Leonard Road just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found the woman inside a home with gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened:

Location of Landover shooting
(Courtesy Google Maps)

This is a developing story.

