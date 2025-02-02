2 killed in Oxon Hill house fire, Prince George’s Co. officials say

Two people were killed in a house fire in Oxon Hill, Maryland, late Sunday, according to the Prince George's County fire department.

Officials with the Prince George's County Fire Department respond to a house fire in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 2, 2025.(Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department) Officials with the Prince George's County Fire Department respond to a house fire in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 2, 2025.(Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department) A man and a women were killed in a house fire in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Sunday night, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.

First responders were called to a two-story, single family home in the 5500 block of Galloway Drive at around 6:45 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post.

Officials said that by the time units arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in “well advanced fire conditions.” The fire was described as extending from the basement to the house’s roof.

Two other adults escaped the house without injuries after being alerted to the blaze by a smoke alarm.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.

As a result of the fire, department officials returned to the Oxon Hill neighborhood on Monday and talked with 58 residents about the importance of fire safety. Officials installed 20 free smoke alarms, according to the fire department.

The public is being urged by officials to develop a house escape plan in the event of an emergency and to call the Prince George’s County Fire Department/EMS at 301-583-2200 to have a free smoke alarm installed, if needed.

