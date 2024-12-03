This GivingTuesday, two new food pantries for folks in need open in Prince George’s Co.

Two new food pantries have opened up in Prince George's County that will help those in need put food on the table.

It’s GivingTuesday, a time after the holiday shopping push to think of those in need. Two new food pantries have just opened up on this charitable day that can help those folks put food on the table.

Priority Partners has opened their first two self-serve mini pantries in Prince George’s County, Maryland, as part of their Cupboard Project.

Location of the two new pantries in Prince George’s County:

The Laurel Armory, located at 422 Montgomery St.

Bladensburg Town Hall, located at 4229 Edmonston Road

“Our motto for the cupboards is take what you need and leave what you can. So we encourage the community to not only take food, but help stock it,” Edward Kumian, the CEO of Priority Partners, told WTOP.

Kumian also said many organizations are supporting the pantry behind the scenes

“There’s still a big need, particularly with inflation and the cost of food, and it’s been well received. We’ve partnered with different communities, Boys and Girls Clubs, community centers, churches, to help stock these pantries.”

The pantry is restocked with black beans, peanut butter and other staples every week. Anyone in need can access the pantry at anytime of day.

For nonprofit groups like Priority Partners, GivingTuesday is essential.

Tiffany Turner-Allen, executive director of Nonprofit Prince George’s County, said, “This day is critical for nonprofits. I mean, we have seen we’re giving individual giving has gone down significantly recently.”

“We absolutely have a number of vulnerable residents in both locations,” said Turner-Allen. “This is just going to be supplemental But it’s going to bring more attention and awareness to the fact that there is a need, and now we can hopefully get some additional support.

