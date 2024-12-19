Prince George’s Co. police help local students cross items off their Christmas wish lists

As part of their Heroes and Helpers event, Prince George’s County police roamed around Target to provide $250 gift cards to over 100 families.

A Prince George's County police officer poses with students at Target.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) A Prince George's County police officer poses with students at Target.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) As of earlier this year, mother Damiya no longer has a car, which she said has made holiday shopping for her daughter Makenzie challenging.

But it became a little easier when she found out that Makenzie had been nominated by her school to participate in Wednesday night’s “Heroes and Helpers” event with Prince George’s County police.

As she roamed around a Target store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, with an officer, Makenzie added a Barbie, makeup and snacks to their cart. And by the time she reached the front of the store to checkout, she had several bags worth of gifts.

“To see all the officers with the kids shopping around, getting all the little personalities, it’s really nice,” Damiya said. “It’s just something that is heartwarming, especially during this season, but just to see it, to feel it and get to experience it for herself, it’s beautiful.”

For Wednesday’s event, the police department patterned with Target to provide $250 gift cards to over 100 families. After waiting in line, families were greeted by an officer who walked around the store and shopped with them.

“The experience really is that they get what they need, that’s first, and that the families are united and they are together. And they remember that the police, that we did something more than enforcement,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

Kids like Corynne and Gia were able to attend the event with their families. Corynne said she was searching for Sonic merchandise and dinosaurs. Gia, meanwhile, spent time “grabbing stuff I like and stuff I need,” she said.

Lashaunda’s son, Josiah, was eager to roam the toy section.

“I’m just hoping he gets everything he wants for Christmas,” she said. “I never did this before, so it’s something new for me. And around this time of year, it’s pretty exciting.”

Shaketa shopped with her kids, who were using the money to buy gifts for friends and family too.

“This is unusual, and it’s a blessing,” she said. “It helps families, it helps the kids. It’s amazing.”

