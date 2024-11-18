Hundreds show up to Turkey giveaway in Prince George’s County

An annual holiday turkey giveaway event brought hundreds of people out to the William Beanes Community Center in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, on Sunday.

The giveaway was a partnership between Oriadha and Judge Me Now Edu. Inc. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The founder of the nonprofit has a special reason to give back to the community at this time of the year. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander There were cars wrapped around the parking lot and down Diana Drive. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The mood of the people waiting for the turkey, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and pie was thankful. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

More than four hours before Prince George’s County Council member Krystal Oriadha’s annual holiday turkey giveaway was to get started, a line of cars formed at the William Beanes Community Center in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland.

A single mother of five told WTOP that 12 cars were in line when she pulled up at 9 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., a half hour before the first turkey would be handed out, there were cars wrapped around the parking lot and down Diana Drive.

The mood of the people waiting for the turkey, eggs, fruits, vegetables and pie was thankful.

“I really appreciate this, because there’s a lot of people that lost jobs, a lot of people that are homeless and can’t afford food, rent, expenses are high,” said Jewel Keenan. “So this is a great help for families during Thanksgiving time.”

Keenen waited in her car a few spots ahead of Eugene Cotton, who was told about the giveaway by his sister.

“I think it’s excellent,” Cotton said. “You have a lot of people that’s not working or even retired like myself, and they can’t afford everything in the grocery store.”

Another retired person in line outside the parking lot was Sharon Dorcey. The former custodian for Prince George’s County Schools rolled her window down and waved, telling WTOP: “This is a blessing for me and my family.”

The giveaway was a partnership between Oriadha and Judge Me Now Edu. Inc. The founder of the nonprofit has a special reason to give back to the community at this time of the year.

“I lost my mom in 2018. Her birthday is on Nov. 22, so every four years, her birthday is on Thanksgiving,” said Takia Toomer. “I know my mom would be extremely proud to see that, in her honor, people are being helped.”

During the giveaway, Oriadha smiled, shook hands and thanked every person there, from the different charity groups, to the students volunteering their time and to the families, as she handed them a turkey or pie.

WTOP asked Oriadha who paid for all of this food.

“I sponsored this out of my own budget,” said Oriadha. “We budgeted $10,000 for the event. I think it’s really important to me to give back. I think when I look at the resources they give us as a council member, the people should feel the impact of it. That to me, is the most important thing.”

The county council member believes that her constituents appreciate how the event is organized.

“They don’t have to put their name on a list and come out and apply for assistance. Sometimes there’s shame in saying ‘I need help’. So us allowing them to just drive up, get the resources that they need and leave is something that the community is really appreciative of,” Oridha said.

