Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Maryland man charged in…

Maryland man charged in fatal shooting near Prince George’s County shopping center

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com
Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

October 23, 2024, 1:00 PM

A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon near a shopping center in Largo, Maryland. (Courtesy 7News)

A Maryland man has been arrested in a fatal shooting near a Prince George’s County shopping center last month.

Craig Rogers II, 27, of Bowie, died on Sept. 20. Prince George’s County police found him shot on the roadway in the 1000 block of Largo Center Drive near Largo Town Center. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested Malik Watson, 21, of Upper Marlboro, on charges of first- and secon-degree murder. Police said in a news release that Watson and Rogers knew each other.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and anyone with information on what happened should call police 301-516-2512.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com
Veronica Canales

Veronica Canales is an Associate Producer and Weekend Overnight Producer at WTOP.

veronica.canales@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up