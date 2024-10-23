Maryland man charged in fatal shooting near Prince George’s County shopping center

A Maryland man has been arrested in a fatal shooting near a Prince George's County shopping center last month.

Craig Rogers II, 27, of Bowie, died on Sept. 20. Prince George’s County police found him shot on the roadway in the 1000 block of Largo Center Drive near Largo Town Center. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested Malik Watson, 21, of Upper Marlboro, on charges of first- and secon-degree murder. Police said in a news release that Watson and Rogers knew each other.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and anyone with information on what happened should call police 301-516-2512.

