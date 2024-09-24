Prince George’s Co. teen faces charges after bringing gun to his middle school, police say

A teenage student is facing charges after police said he brought a gun to his Landover Hills, Maryland, middle school on Monday.

A teenage student is facing charges after police said he brought a gun to his Landover Hills, Maryland, middle school on Monday.

Prince George County Public Schools security personnel confiscated an unloaded gun from the 13-year-old student at Ellen Ochoa Middle School, police said.

The student also had ammunition, according to Prince George’s County police.

The gun “was confiscated by school administration after a witness alerted a staff member. No students or staff members were harmed in this incident,” school principal Dana Doggett said in a letter to parents and guardians.

Police said the gun was removed from the student’s backpack around 12:45 p.m., after students notified school officials.

Doggett said the school will receive “security enhancement technology” from the school district.

The student was placed in police custody and faces multiple charges, including “handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor,” police said in a news release.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.