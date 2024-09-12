Driver who led police on 30-mile high-speed chase in stolen Md. highway truck pleads guilty

A man who police said stole a Maryland state highway truck, rammed several vehicles and led authorities on a nearly 30-mile chase last February, pleaded guilty Thursday to assault and other related charges.

Flavio Lanuza, 27, of Laurel, could face up to 14 years and 10 months in prison when he is sentenced in December. The charges include second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding a marked police vehicle and 11 counts of failure to return and remain on the scene of an accident, according to a news release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 16, police said Lanuza was involved in a hit-and run on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway before he fled the scene and drove to a park-and-ride lot, going off the road and striking a guard rail.

A State Highway Administration CHART vehicle responded to the scene and checked on the driver. That’s when Maryland State Police said Lanuza got out of his vehicle and stole the state vehicle.

Lanuza drove the stolen SHA CHART truck for over an hour going nearly 30 miles on Route 29 through Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, striking more than a dozen vehicles and injuring a civilian and two law enforcement officials.

Lanuza was “maniacally crashing into vehicles,” including a Maryland state trooper, WTOP’s Dave Dildine reported at the time. He also struck several low-hanging power lines during his attempt to evade capture.

At one point, he “struck another MSP vehicle, and continued to push the vehicle a distance greater than 50 feet,” according to court documents.

Court documents said that at least four Montgomery County police officers were able to take Lanuza into custody after a brief struggle. Lanuza later admitted consuming alcohol and police found open containers inside his original vehicle.

During his bond hearing, Lanuza’s attorney Maria Mena argued in court that he was having a psychotic episode at the time of the high-speed chase. The judge ordered he be held without bond.

A sentencing hearing for Lanuza is scheduled for Dec. 12 in Montgomery County.

